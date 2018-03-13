Be Circumspect In Your Criticisms - Sannie Darra To GFA Critics

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Darra has called on Ghanaians to be circumspect in criticizing his outfit insisting they would have been in jail if they were corrupt.

The Country's football governing body has been accused of being corrupt by many football fandoms in the country.

But speaking to Kumasi based Angel TV, the former BBC worker called on Ghanaians to be factual in their charges against the FA since they have not been found wanting in such allegations.

"If we were corrupt, we would have all been jailed by now. We have allowed people to wrongly inform the public and we have ourselves to blame. If we had dealt with journalists who tag us as corrupt all this while, they would have learnt their lessons,' he said.

He further hinted that the FA President and the FA have tabled some other journalists to face defamatory charges citing Patrick Osei Agyemang 'Songo' who is already facing defamatory charges as an example.

"Let me add that once we finish with Songo, we have some other journalists to deal with Abatey, Sadick Adams Obama, Abraham Boakye (One Man Supporter) and Atinka FM are next," he added.