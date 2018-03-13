Jordan Ayew Becomes The Fastest Player To Be Sent Off In EPL This Season

Swansea City goal poacher, Jordan Ayew is now the fastest player to be sent off in ongoing English Premier League season on Saturday.

The Ghana international was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver after just 11 minutes for a high tackle on Huddersfield Town's Jonathan Hogg in an attempt to win the ball.

The former Aston Villa man was dismissed having almost caught Jonathan Hogg on the knee in a thoughtless attempt to win the ball.

Jordan will miss next week's FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham as well as the Premier League trips to Manchester United and West Brom.

He was recently voted the club player of the month in February and Carlos Carvalhal will be hoping to continue his impressive without the 26-year-old striker.