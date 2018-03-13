Pogba Misses Man Utd Training To Cast Doubt Over Sevilla Showing

The France international is still nursing a knock which kept him out of a clash with Liverpool and may now be absent in the Champions League.

Paul Pogba was forced to sit out Manchester United training on Monday, casting doubt over his involvement in their Champions League clash with Sevilla.

The France international midfielder was a late withdrawal from the Red Devils folds to face Liverpool in Premier League competition on Saturday.

A knock picked up in training kept him out of that match, although United were able to pick up a 2-1 victory in his absence.

It is now possible that will also miss a crucial European fixture on Tuesday, with Jose Mourinho in the process of finalising his plans for the second leg of a last-16 showdown with Sevilla.

The Portuguese had told reporters on Pogba's possible availability following a win over Liverpool: “I don't know.

“He's downstairs now and I will go and speak with him. The injury? It was contact with a player in the last minute of the training session [on Friday].

“If I finished the session one minute before it wouldn't have happened.”

Pogba has endured a turbulent spell at Old Trafford of late, with his every move being dissected in minute detail.

Mourinho has opted to bench him at times, sparking debate regarding his future and value to the United cause, while several weeks were missed earlier in the season with a hamstring problem.

The 24-year-old is now being denied the opportunity to play his way back into form, with another spell on the sidelines being taken in at the worst possible time.

The big games keep on coming for United at the moment, with a continental tussle with Sevilla set to be followed by an FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Brighton.

It remains to be seen what role, if any, Pogba plays in those fixtures as is going to be short of match sharpness.

He is not the only player posing selection posers for Mourinho, though, with Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Daley Blind also nursing knocks which kept them out of United's latest training session.

Whoever makes the Red Devils selection in midweek will do so knowing that goals are required, with their two-legged tie with Sevilla currently locked at 0-0.