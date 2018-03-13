Swansea City Opt Against Appealing Jordan Ayew's Sending Off

Swansea City has reluctantly decided against appealing the red card shown to Jordan Ayew at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The former Aston Villa man was sent off after a challenge with Terriers midfielder Jonathan Hogg.

Carlos Carvalhal who is the head coach of the side, however, felt the decision was harsh, arguing after the game that both players had made similar challenges as they competed for the ball.

But the Swans have opted not to appeal referee Michael Oliver’s decision, meaning Ayew will be banned for the club’s next three matches.

Ayew will now miss the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final against Tottenham this coming weekend as well as the Premier League trips to Manchester United and West Brom.