Hearts of Oak Captain Inusah Musah Calls On Club Fans To Fill Cape Coast Stadium

Hearts of Oak captain Inusah Musah has called on their teeming fans to rally behind them in Cape Coast ahead of the coming season.

The Phobians, who have adopted the Cape Coast Sports Stadium as their home venue for the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League, hosted Elmina Sharks at the edifice in a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

The Accra-based giants suffered a 1-0 loss against Sharks via Benjamin Tweneboah's last-gasp strike.

Despite the loss, Musah was impressed with the number of supporters that trooped to the stadium to watch them and urged them to replicate the gesture when the season starts.

'We wanted to entertain the fans in this game since this is going to be our new home venue," Musah told reporters.

'We will correct our mistakes before the league starts. Accra Hearts of Oak supporters in Cape Coast are happy that we have moved to this place. We hope they will come and support us and we will also make them happy," he added.

