Stephen Appiah Applauds Betway For Supporting Maiden Betway Stephen Appiah Cup

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has expressed his gratitude to Betway for their support to the inaugural Betway Stephen Appiah Cup, which was held on Sunday at Chorkor, Accra.

The maiden edition of the competition was clinched by Alphon Zu FC after they overcame Ni Ona Nii Ona in the final and they took home a cash prize of GH¢ 2,500 and a trophy.

The football gala saw eight teams from Chorkor, James Town and its environs compete and it was sponsored by online betting firm Betway Ghana.

And Appiah, who is a brand ambassador for Betway, could not hide his joy for the initiative by his new partners and thanked them for delivering on their promise to help the development of football in the country.

"First of all let me thank Betway for their support. I brought up this idea three weeks ago and they promised me that they are going to implement it and they have fulfilled their promise.

"I'm really happy as I stand here because this is one of the pitches where we grew up on, so it's very special to me and amazing to see all these guys," the former Juventus and Fenerbahce stated.

"At the end of the day we are so blessed and we have been here before so the little that we can do for these guys is to organize such competition for them.

"And I must tell you, I have seen a lot of talents which we have to encourage because we have been in their shoes before and we need to do more for them."

Betway has been involved in football since starting operations in Ghana.

They recently announced sponsorship deals for FOUR Ghana Premier League clubs- AshantiGold, Liberty Professionals, Aduana Stars and Medeama.

Betway has also organized the 2017 Betway Talent Search initiative, tertiary football league support and Thought Leadership programs.

