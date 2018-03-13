Henry Wellington Discloses Reasons Behind Elmina Sharks Friendly At Cape Coast Stadium

Hearts of Oak head coach Henry Wellington has underlined the importance of their pre-season friendly clash against Elmina Sharks ahead of the 2017/18 Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians were pipped 1-0 by Elmina Sharks courtesy Benjamin Tweneboah's late strike in front of their imminent home venue, the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.

And speaking to reporters in the wake of the match, Coach Wellington indicated that the game was to give the players the first-hand feel of their newly adopted home venue in the coming campaign.

'It was a very good exercise. We chose to play this game at our new home to start adapting to the pitch but it was a good exercise for both sides."

'This is a pre-season game and the intention is to find faults and correct them before the league starts. So we have seen our mistakes and we will correct them before it happens in our league game. This is the first time we are playing our home match at the Cape Coast Stadium."

'We hope with time a lot of supporters will come and watch our matches in our subsequent matches. We had a very good game but it was unfortunate we lost to Elmina Sharks."

