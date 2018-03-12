Hon. Vincent Odotei - 'Hearts of Oak Will Move To Pobiman By The Close Of This Year'

Former club administrator and Board member for Hearts of Oak Vicent Odotei-Sowah has revealed that club will move its secretariat to Pobiman by the end of the year when the Complex Project is completed.

The Phobians have reached an agreement with a Turkish firm called Perfabex Modular Building Solutions to begin construction of the Pobiman project

Togbe Afede XIV, who is the Executive Chairman of the club, told the officials and the entire playing body at the club's preseason dinner held at his residence.

And now, the Member of Parliament for the La-Dadekotopon, Vincent Odotei, has echoed the statement of his former boss during an interview with Accra-based radio station Happy FM.

'Hearts of Oak will be moving to Pobiman by the end of the year. The Pobiman project will have a new Secretariat, the academy will also be based as well as the team," he told Happy FM.

The Pobiman Ultra-Modern Training Complex will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.

