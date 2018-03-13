‘Show Your Face And Contest Nyantakyi’

Berekum Chelsea president, Nana Kwame Nketiah, has slammed critics of Kwesi Nyantakyi, Ghana Football Association (GFA) president and dared them to contest him.

He descended on those calling for the head of the FA boss to show up and contest the CAF Vice President, but not to advocate his resignation.

The football president has come under intense criticisms lately by his critics saying the sport is declining.

But Nana Kwame has said on Atinka that “We can share our views about football administration in the country, but don’t call on somebody to step down as if you can do better.

“Those who think can do the job better should show their faces and contest him when the election time is due.

“For me, my support for Kwesi Nyantakyi is akin to that of a political party.”

He added that: “Kwesi has done well for Ghana football and should he decide to contest, I will vote for him. If he backs off, then my vote will go to his deputy George Afriyie.”