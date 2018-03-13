Asante Kotoko Striker Fredrick Boateng Insists His Job Is To Score Goals

Asante Kotoko forward Fredrick Boateng has underlined his job for the club ahead of the coming campaign after scoring in their 2-0 win over New Edubiase United in a friendly game on Sunday.

Boateng joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal from Inter Allies as a free agent during the transfer window.

The 24-year-old hitman became the toast of the Porcupine faithful on Sunday with some delightful display and scored as they defeated New Edubiase United 2-0 in a pre-season friendly encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

"As a striker, your objective is to score goals, and for me, that is my job so I have to score goals,' he said after the game. "I wasn't carried away by getting that goal cos that is my job."

Boateng returned to the club he once played for in the past after spells with Inter Allies and abroad. The striker wants the fans of the club to expect more from him ahead of the new season.

"All I can tell the supporters is to be calm and that we just had a new coach, so we are now putting things together and tactically we are working on improving our performance," he added.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com