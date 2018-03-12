Joseph Esso Hopes To Make Strides At Hearts of Oak Soon

Hearts of Oak attacker Joseph Esso is hoping to hit the ground running as soon as possible in his new club.

The tricky attacker joined the Rainbow Club on a transfer deadline day as a free agent after the expiration of his contract at Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs.

The 21-year-old is having a difficult time to endear himself to the Phobian faithful in their recent pre-season friendly games, but he came alive in the club's pre-season friendly against Elmina Sharks on Sunday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium - a game Hearts of Oak lost 1-0.

'I Just joined Hearts of Oak, we are now understanding ourselves on the field and I'm sure everything will move on smoothly and we will understand each other,' Esso said after the game.

He was Dwarfs' best player last term as he scored 12 goals in all competition.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com