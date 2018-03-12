Hearts Lose To Sharks, Kotoko, Medeama Triumph In Friendlies

In the absence of the Ghana Premier League, some clubs were involved in some friendly matches to keep themselves ready for the season if it starts.

In Cape Coast, Hearts of Oak lost 1-0 to Elmina Sharks thanks to a goal from Benjamin Tweneboah.

Medeama got a win of their own at the Tarkwa T&A Park when they beat Hasaacas 5-0. Kwame Boateng scored twice with the others coming from Kwasi Donsu, Amos Korankye and John Arthur.

AshGold were beaten 2-1 by Liberty Professionals at the Len Clay Stadium. Liberty scored through Tamimu Muntari and Bright Andoh while Appiah McCarthy got the goal for AshGold.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko beat New Edubiase 2-0 with the goals coming from Frederick Boateng and Obed Owusu.

In Dawu, Dreams FC and Inter Allies drew goalless and in Sunyani, BA United were 1-0 winners over Bechem United.

Techiman Eleven Wonders beat Kintampo Fc 1-0 while Karela FC were 3-2 losers to Skyy FC. For Karela, Godfred Saka and Diewusie Taylor found the net and Skyy's goals were scored by Obed Nana Adomako, Ebenezer Edukwaw and Blessed Nyamekye.