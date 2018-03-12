Kotoko's Saddick Adams Out For Six Weeks

Asante Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has revealed striker Saddick Adams will be out of action for over a month.

Adams did not feature in Kotoko's fine 2-0 friendly win at the expense of New Edubiase at the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday.

In his absence, Federick Boateng and Obed Owusu grabbed the goals.

“Saddick Adams is nursing an injury. He will be out for six weeks. That’s what the doctors have told me. That’s the reason why you didn’t see him today,” Fabian told reporters after the match.

Fabian also spoke about the absence of defender Eric Donkor.

“Eric Donkor is just coming back from injury, if you monitored our training since last week, you will see he has been training alone. I can only use him when the doctors say he is ready” he explained.

The Porcupine Warriors are preparing for the start of new season. The campaign has been delayed due to an ongoing legal tussle between Ghana Football Association and Great Olympics.