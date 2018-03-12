Steve Polack Bewail Lack Of Planning At Asante Kotoko

Former head coach of Asante Kotoko, Steve Pollack has bemoaned the lack of planning at the club and has given the clearest indication that he will not work with the Porcupine Warriors again if their structure at the club remains the same.

The former Berekum Chelsea trainer who was shown the exit by the management of the club following their exit from the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

And before he departed from the shores of the country, the unhappy coach disclosed the lack of structures at the club as a major obstacle hindering their progress.

"I'm a bit sad that I'm leaving. I feel like, I need to go home, have a little break; get refreshed mentally and physically, spend some time with my family and who knows I could be back here in a couple of weeks' time,' Polack told Accra based Citi FM before leaving for the UK on Sunday.

The English trainer hinted at returning to Ghana but his likely return will be at a club that has vision insinuating the Porcupine Warriors are visionless.

"But if I was to come back to Ghana, it has to be a club that actually has a vision and plan, and a strategy not for one season but two, three-four, five years and they are ambitious. Not like hey! We got to win today otherwise you are out. I think you need to have a plan' he said.

Quizzed if he thought the Porcupine Warriors didn't have a plan, he replied: 'Well, let's just say, I don't know what the planning order is so you need to ask them what the plan is. I don't know what the plan is…'

Polack guided the Porcupine Warriors to win the MTN FA Cup and placed 5th on the league table last season.