Gov't Will Not Fund Black Stars Friendly Matches Again - Deputy Sports Reveals

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide has revealed that government will not fund Black Stars friendly games again.

The three times Africa champions are reported to be lining up two friendly matches against World Cup bound, Iceland and Ivory Coast in the next international window.

Multiple reports, however, suggest that the Icelandic Football Federation will fund for the match against Ghana as they aim to use the match as preparations for their 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The reports further claimed that government will fund the second game against neighbours Ivory Coast but the Member of Parliament for the people of Ketu North constituency has quelled off the reports by stating they have had a dialogue with the nation's football governing body that his outfit will no longer spend a dime on any Black Stars international friendly encounter.

"As a country, we have decided not to play any friendly match that we will have to spend on. We have communicated to the FA that if any country wants to play us, they will have to bear the cost," Hon. Hadzide declared on Oyerepa FM.

"Ghana is a big football nation so any country that wants to play us will have to pay well. It shouldn't bring a loss to us, no. Friendly matches should profit us not lose."