Dan Quaye Set To Join Asian Club

Accra Great Olympics defender, Dan Quaye is set to join Asian top flight after receiving several offers insisting he will no longer play in the Ghana Premier League.

The veteran defender has been with the Wonder Club for the past four seasons said he has received offers from Kuwait, China, and Dubai and he will either travel outside next week or at the end of March.

“I’m waiting on a few documents and visas to travel. I’ve received offers from Kuwait, China, and Dubai; very soon I will leave Ghana to play in one of these countries," Dan Quaye told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

If everything goes on well, I will either travel outside next week or the end of the month.

“It will be difficult playing in the Ghana Premier League again. Apart from the fact that the fans call you an old man, there’s no money in it. I’m growing and need some ‘pension pay," he added.