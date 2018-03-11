Andre Ayew Applauds Swansea City Players After Huddersfield Draw

Swansea City attacker, Andre Ayew has praised his teammates after snatching a precious one point from Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Welsh-based club had to play with 10 men for 79 minutes after Ghanaian international, Jordan Ayew shown a straight red card for a challenge with Terriers skipper Jonathan Hogg by referee Michael Oliver.

But Ayew, who was making his second successive start, and his teammates dug in defensively and came away from the John Smith's Stadium with a goalless draw that could prove crucial in their battle for Premier League survival.

The draw means Swansea are four points clear of relegation bracket.