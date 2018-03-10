Watch How Albert Adomah Helped Aston Villa To Dismantle Wolverhampton 4:1

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah aided Aston Villa to beat Championship leaders, Wolverhampton 4:1 to keep their promotion dream alive at the Villa Park on Saturday.

The former Middlesbrough star broke the deadlock of the game in the 8th minute but his equalizer was cancelled out by a Diogo Jota equalizer in the 20 the minute.

However, Steve Bruce's men struck twice in five minutes through James Chester in the 57th minute and Lewis Grabban in the 62nd minute before Birkir Bjarnason climbed off the bench to complete victory in the 85th minute.