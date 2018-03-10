Albert Adomah Scores 14th Goal For Aston Villa As They Thumps Wolverhampton 4:1 At Villa Park

Ghanaian winger, Albert Adomah was on the scoresheet again as Aston Villa demolished Championship leaders, Wolverhampton 4:1 at the Villa Park on Saturday to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Adomah broke the deadlock of the game in the 8th minute but his equalizer was cancelled out by a Diogo Jota equalizer in the 20 the minute.

However, Steve Bruce's men struck twice in five minutes through James Chester in the 57th minute and Lewis Grabban in the 62nd minute before Birkir Bjarnason climbed off the bench to complete victory in the 85th minute.

Adomah, however, was shown a yellow in the 44th minute and was adjudged the man of the match.

Villa are currently occupying the 3rd position on the Championship table with 69 points and will play QPR on Tuesday.

Man of the Match @AVFCOfficial's Albert Adomah



1 goal & 1 assist in today's game



5 tackles - joint most in game



10 crosses - most in game



Career best 15 goals this season pic.twitter.com/BI6wlodq1t — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 10, 2018

The former Middlesbrough star now has 14 goals to his credit.