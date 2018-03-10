Joseph Paintsil Hits 7th League Goal As Ferencvaros Swat Aside Balmazujvaros

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Paintsil netted his seventh goal in the Hungarian top division when Ferencvaros TC walloped bottom placed Balmazujvaros Sport 5-0 on Saturday.

The former Tema Youth FC forward scored in the 12th minute to open the scoring for the league leaders.

Paintsil was yellow carded only two minutes after kick-off.

Daniel Bodde scored a hat-trick whilst Roland Varga added another to complete the riot.

Ferencvaros TC have opened a six points lead at the top of the log after 22 rounds with 47 points.

