Derrick Sasraku 'Knocks Out' Teammate Elvis Opoku In Shocking Brawl In Training Ahead Of ES Setif Showdown

Aduana Stars striker Derrick Sasraku 'knocked out' teammate Elvis Opoku in a dramatic training brawl on Saturday ahead of the side's CAF Champions League return leg against ES Setif next week.

In what could best pass for an extraordinary boxing prowess, the bulky attacker, exhibited his punching traits after outfoxing his colleague - leading to his collapse.

The dramatic brawl will certainly cloud and overshadow the side's crucial CAF Champions League return leg against the Algerians in Setif.

According to reports, defender Stephen Anokye Badu gave winger Zakaria Mumuni a dangerous tackle which led to the anger of the latter.

Elvis Opoku decided to calm his teammates down but to the surprise of many, Derrick Sasraku punched him on his eye and mouth which resulted in deep cuts.

Opoku was rushed to the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital and is believed to be in a bad condition making him a doubt for their trip to Algeria.

Training did not continue due to the brawl.

