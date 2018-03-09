2018 AWC Launch On March 23

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship (AWC 2018 will launch the event scheduled for on March 23. Eight teams from the continent will be vying for honours.

Ghana will be hosting this year’s Africa women’s flagship football event in November in the capital city Accra and old tourist’s town Cape Coast as the host cities.

The Ministry of Youth & Sports and National Sports Authority (NSA) have already begun renovation works at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the competition.

“Everything is going on smoothly, we have still prepared very well for the competition, there has been an inspection from CAF and they are expected to come for the second inspection, We will officially launch the competition on March 23, 2018,” chairperson of the local organizing committee Hon. Freda Prempeh said.

“The Accra Sports Stadium and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium will host the matches, we are also working on the Legon Sports Stadium, and the Achimota park which will be the training pitches for the teams that will be based in Accra.

“The Ndoum Sports Stadium and the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium will also serve as training grounds for the teams in Cape Coast.

“So I can say preparation is going on very well and we can’t wait to get the competition started.”

Ghana was handed the hosting rights during the 2016 edition of the competition in Cameroon after going unopposed.

This will be the first time the country will be hosting the Africa Women’s Championship despite hosting the Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions.

Hon. Freda Prempeh who is the leader of the LOC are planning to host the tourney for the Queens to win at home. Ghana female football has risen and many football fans believe the Queens are capable of winning, after their performance in the WAFU Tourney in Cote d Ivoire