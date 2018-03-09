Commey Gets Set For Luna in USA Elimination Showdown

Ghana’s Richard Commey (25-2, 22 KOs) is brimming with confidence ahead of his battle against America’s Alejandro Luna (22-0, 15 Kos) on March 10th in Texas, USA.

Commey will be facing Luna in an IBF World lightweight eliminator and the clash will be his second pro fight in the USA.

Luna comes into the fight with an unblemished record and the former is eyeing a win against the Ghanaian as the winner will fight IBF World lightweight belt holder Robert Easter Jr.

But ahead of the fight, the Ghanaian in an interview with Last Call Radio Show in the USA said, Luna is a good boxer but he hasn’t fought a boxer like him before.

“Luna is undefeated and he has 15 KOs, he is the kind of guy who likes to come forward but he has never faced a guy like myself,” Commey said.

He continued, “It is going to be a good fight, for me, i just want to fight because I want to fight Robert Easter again and what I have to do I must do it to fight Robert Easter again. Luna has never faced a guy like me so once we get in there he will see who Richard Commey is.”

In September 2016, Commey fought Easter for the IBF World lightweight belt but he lost via disputed split decision.

He fought Denis Shafikov four months later in an IBF World lightweight eliminator, again he lost courtesy of a controversial split decision.

The James Town native then returned to the ring in March 2017 and unanimously defeated Hedi Slimani to win the WBC international silver lightweight belt.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Richard Commey’s has completed his photo shoot for this Saturday’s clash against Alejandro Luna in Texas, USA.

The photo shoot came off on Thursday morning (USA time) in Texas.

