Kofikrom Pharmacy & Lucky Lips Yoghurt Supports 2018 Mamedia Walk For Life

Kofikrom Pharmacy and Lucky Lips Yoghurt have announced their involvement in the maiden edition of the MAMEDIA WALK 4 LIFE - Independence Day Health Walk on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Kumasi.

The annual event which is aimed at emphasizing good health practices, as well as encourage, and to motivate residents of the Garden City [Kumasi] to contribute to the blood bank at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital has attracted the two companies to come on board.

CEO of Mamedia Ventures, Nii Maale-Adsei has assured that everything is set for the much-anticipated program which is being assisted by the MTN Foundation.

"We would record a successful maiden event come Saturday," Nii Maale-Adsei confidently said.

He [Nii Maale-Adsei] was however full of praise to the National Youth Authority, Kumasi, for the keen enthusiasm displayed to support the event.

The maiden MTN Mamedia Ventures Walk 4 Life is being sponsored by MTN Foundation, SIC Insurance Company Limited, Everpure Mineral Water, Yummy Noodles with kind support from Kofikrom Pharmacy and Lick Lips Yoghurt.

The event is expected to shake Kumasi as many youths has promised to participate.