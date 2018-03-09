New Hearts of Oak CEO Mark Noonan Meets Ghana FA Officials

Newly appointed Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer, Mark Noonan paid a visit to the Ghana Football Association headquarters on Friday.

Reports, however, suggest that the American wanted to acquaint himself with the operations of the federation.

The former Chief Marketing Officer for the United States Soccer Federation met top officials including Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, General Secretary Isaac Addo and PLB chairman Ashford Tettey-Oku.

Also present at the meeting was Ghana FA Executive Committee member Leanier Addy.

The American is a graduate of Duke University and has management experience from the Major League Soccer where he worked as Commission General of MLS.

He also worked at Soccer United Marketing as Executive Vice President.