Man City Boss Guardiola Fined Over Yellow Ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 for wearing a yellow ribbon on the touchline during the FA Cup defeat at Wigan.

On Monday, the Spaniard accepted the Football Association charge for "wearing a political message", a breach of kit and advertising regulations.

In November, Guardiola said he wore the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

He has also been warned about his future conduct.

The FA spoke to the City boss about the situation in December and had previously issued two formal warnings.

However, an action was taken when he wore it pitchside - he is free to wear it elsewhere - during City's FA Cup fifth-round loss to League One side Wigan on 19 February.

Two key members of the Catalan independence movement - Jordi Cuixart and Jordi Sanchez - were held without bail after an independence vote in October, which the Spanish government deemed illegal.

Last month, Guardiola said he would continue to wear the ribbon despite being charged for doing so.

He argued that the ribbon was "not about politicians, it's about democracy".