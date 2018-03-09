Medeama Suspend Communication Officer Nana Effah-Asare Over Domestic Violence

Medeama have indefinitely suspended a member of the club's communication team Nana Effah-Asare over domestic violence.

Effah is currently behind bars after he brutally assaulted the mother of his two months old baby in Tarkwa on Thursday.

The victim suffered the attack after allegedly questioning his husband over his sexual rendezvous in the mining town.

The club has moved quickly to protect its image by slapping an indefinite suspension on the club's staff.

"We would like to announce the indefinite suspension of a member of the club's communication team, Nana Effah-Asare over alleged domestic violence," a club statement signed by Chief Executive James Essilfie read

"The club takes a serious view of the widespread allegations which threatens the image of the club and has therefore been asked to stay away from pending investigation and determination of the final outcome.

"Nana Effah, who doubles as the General Manager of Medeama FM (a subsidiary of Mospacka Group of Companies), has also been relieved off his post and all other related club matters.

"He is also subject to an internal disciplinary procedure as the club awaits a final report from appropriate authorities.

"The decision has been taken due to additional demands and requirements expected of any member of our staff.

He is reported to be responsible for the pregnancies of some eight women.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com