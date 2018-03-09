modernghana logo

5 hours ago | Football News

Medeama SC To Engage Sekondi Hasaacas In Pre-Season Friendly On Sunday

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Medeama have lined up pre-season friendly against Hasaaacas at home on Sunday.

It's the latest in the series of low key games being played to keep the players due to the delay start of the Ghanaian top-flight.

The two-time Ghana FA Cup winners drew goalless with fellow second-tier side Bibiani Gold Stars in a similar exercise on Tuesday.

The side has played several friendly games in anticipation of the potential start of the new season.

The agonising delay start of the league has resulted in a friendly drama for virtually all top-flight teams.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Editor

