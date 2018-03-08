I Feel Proud Anytime I Wear Hearts of Oak Jersey - Fatawu Mohammed

Hearts of Oak defender, Fatawu Mohammed has expressed his happiness anytime he wears the colours of the club.

The right-back joined the former Premier League champions from now-defunct Sogakope Red Bull Academy in 2013 and have been promoted to the senior team from the Auroras team.

Fatawu was a key figure for Hearts, playing in 25 games in the league last season.

He signed a two-year contract early this year that would bring his association with the club for seven years.

And speaking after Wednesday's Player Unveiling Ceremony at the World Trade Center, Fatawu says the pride in representing the Oak tree was the reason behind his contract extension.

“I am happy to still be a member of this family and I enjoy being part of this great club,” he told accraheartsofoaksc.com

“I feel proud anytime I wear the Hearts colours and I want to be doing that for the next two years. I will be doing my best and I believe my teammates too will be doing same so that we can bring trophies to the fans.”