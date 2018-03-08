modernghana logo

3 hours ago

Dreams FC Host Inter Allies At Dawu In A Pre-season Friendly On Sunday

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
2018 GHALCA G8 Champions, Dreams FC will host Inter Allies at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday in a pre-season friendly.

The Dawu based club have lined-up another high profile exhibition match to get their team ready for the impending Ghana Premier League.

The Still Believers drew 1-1 with Inter Allies earlier this year with Benjamin Ayim scoring the equalizer in the second half.

Dreams FC came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Hearts of Oak last week Sunday at the Dawu Park.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

