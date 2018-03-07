VIDEO... Hearts of Oak Unveil 11 New Players Ahead Of New GPL Campaign

Ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign, Hearts of Oak have unveiled 11 players for the new season including Burkinabe striker Aboubacar Traore.

The 11 new players and Fatau Mohammed who extended his contract with the former Premier League winners after his contract expired last season.

The new players were paraded in front of the media and the club’s fans on Wednesday at the World Trade Centre in Accra.

Joseph Esso and Christopher Bonney joined the Phobians from Ebusua Dwarfs, while Benjamin Afutu completed his move to the Phobians from Ghana Premier League debutants, Karela United FC.

Centre-back Benjamin Agyare signed for the Accra giants from Division One side, Heart of Lions, whiles goalkeeper Joseph Jackson was captured from WAFA SC.

Richard Boadu and Selasi Blessing promoted from the club’s junior team, Auroras, while Evans Quao also completed his move as a free agent after leaving Kotoko.

Completing the list are, Kamara Nguessan from Ivory Coast, Aboubakar Traore (Burkina Faso striker) and Radji Okembe from Congo.