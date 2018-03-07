CAF CL: Aduana Stars Take First Leg Advantage Against Setif

Aduana Stars defeated a stubborn ES Setif 1-0 in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second round at the Nana Agyemang Badu II park on Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Adams scored a penalty to give Yusif Abubakar's side a slim advantage heading back to Algeria for the return match.

Aduana had to wait until the 74th minute to negotiate their way past resolute defence presented by Setif. Midfielder Zakaria Mumuni weaved his magic to draw a rash challenge which resulted in a foul in the box. Ivorian referee Denis Dembele pointed to the spot and Aduana duly took full advantage.

Striker Adams took the initiative upon himself and converted expertly. The host huffed and puffed for the second goal but to no avail.

Aduana will have it all to do in the second leg which is in 10 days.