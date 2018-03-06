Takyi Arhin Express Worry Over Betting Syndicates Sponsoring GPL Clubs

Vociferous football administrator, Takyi Arhin is not happy at the rate at which betting syndicates are sponsoring the Ghana Premier League.

Premier League clubs have signed sponsorship deal ahead of the new 2017/18.

And according to the Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO, his outfit has rejected a betting company from South Africa who expressed interest in sponsoring them.

However, he believes match-fixing will increase and the betting companies will determine who wins the league in some few years to come.

“All is not well at the moment since players contracts are running out and other expenses and it’s because our league hasn’t started and we don’t know when the league is starting," he told Kumasi based Metro FM.

“We [Techiman Eleven Wonders] rejected a betting company from South Africa.

“Match-fixing ongoing in our league and now betting companies taking over the clubs. Even the FA president’s team [Wa All Stars] is also been sponsored by a betting company.

“Betting companies will take over our league in the next two years and they will determine who will win the league," he added.