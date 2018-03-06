2018 CAF CL: Yahaya Mohammed Adamant His Side Progression Ahead Of ES Setif

Aduana Stars striker, Yayaha Mohammed, has expressed optimism about his side edging out their Algerian counterparts ES Setif in the first leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League second round qualifier to be played at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

Yahaya missed the first round of qualifiers against Libyan side, Al Tahady due to injury but has been passed fit by the medical team of the club to face ES Setif on Wednesday as he looks to make a mark with the ‘Ogyaa Boys’ after rejoining them in the transfer window.

And ahead of the clash, the former Asante Kotoko striker has highlighted the threat posed by the Algerian counterparts but remains optimistic about the progression to the next round of this year’s competition.

“We admit they have experienced more than us, but they started somewhere and that’s the same way we are going to beat them to get the same experience and enter the group stage,” Yahaya told Oyerepa FM.

"We the experienced ones in the team have been speaking to the players that at least we should score not less than 3 goals to make the second match an easy one.We are preparing seriously for the match and thank God that am fit to play in this match," he added.

The highly anticipated clash is slated for Wednesday at 15:00 GMT.