Great Olympics Cannot Be Expelled From GPL By GFA - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Board Member of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Oduro Sarfo believes the Ghana Football Association cannot expel Accra Great Olympics from the Ghana Premier League.

The Wonder Club has placed a court injunction on the commencement of the 2017/18 campaign after the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA failed to give them a fair hearing in their protest filed against Bechem United after fielding an unqualified player last season in matchday 30.

According to the Article 21 Clause 1 sub Clause 4 of the GFA statues, which stipulates that clubs that fail to exhaust all internal modes of conflict resolution and seek redress at the court of law shall be expelled from the league.

Oduro Sarfo disclosed in an interview with journalists at the unveiling of a sponsorship deal with Soccabet that it will be illegal for the FA to kick Olympics out of the league at this stage of the litigation.

“There are some two clubs who were eliminated from the league. They are Aburi Highlanders and Hikari FC; they took us to court and then lost the case so when we went to Congress, they were expelled. But King Faisal took us to court and the case is still in court so we can’t expel them.

“Also, Olympics have just gone to court, if Olympics should lose at the court, automatically they will go. But you don’t only pick the side of the law that suits you”.

The astute football administrator also expressed the hope that the legal battle between the GFA and Olympics will be dealt with expeditiously for the league to resume.

“Olympics cannot drag the case for a longer period because there should be an end to every litigation. We have the lower courts, Appeals Court and Supreme Court so when you exhaust all these avenues, where else will you go?”

The start of the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season was postponed for the second time following an application of injunction by Accra Great Olympics.