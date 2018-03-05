Ghanaian Right-Back Dennis Appiah Eyes Play-Offs Berth With Anderlecht

Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah has set his sights on claiming a play-offs spot with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

The Purple and Whites lads leapfrogged Sporting Charleroi into the second spot following their victory over Zulte Waregem on Saturday.

The win made it two out of two for the Belgian giants, and should they pick maximum points against Royal Antwerp on the final day of the regular season, they will qualify for this year's playoff with a six-point deficit off leaders Club Brugge.

"We are going to try to keep that second place and then see what happens in the playoffs," Appiah looks forward.

"It will certainly be big teams in those playoffs," he concluded.

Anderlecht close the regular season with a home match against Antwerp on Sunday with Club Brugge going to Sint-Truiden.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com