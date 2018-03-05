Referees Appointment Committee Chairman Eddy Doku Slams StarTimes Over GPL Broadcast Plan

Chairman of the referees' appointment committee, Eddy Doku has blasted the broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League, StarTime to have clubs play outside their home venues so they can telecast their matches.

With the 2017/18 GPL season yet to kick off, the television broadcast rights holders have informed the 16 Premier League club that they will play some of their matches away from home to enable them [StarTimes] to broadcast their matches.

But the astute football administrator in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM believes he doesn’t see how the television company’s plan will work.

“Please, it’s not feasible. It’s not happening. I get angry when I hear about that proposal from StarTimes.

"StarTimes cannot tell us what to do with our league. Is it because of this meagre amount they gave us that’s why they want us to dance to their tune? It’s not possible.

“Their first proposal was to telecast four matches every week, which is very laudable but the other condition that Aduana, Wa All Stars, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea [should] play their home matches at Baba Yara; how do you justify that?" he quizzed.

“Football is played for the populace, those in the society; it will not wash, no it won’t” he charged. He added that. At the meeting yesterday, I don’t know any Exco member who agreed to this. It will not work my brother,” he fumed.

He further disagreed with the idea to play a novelty league.

“We are not there yet…We’ve some time, so let’s meet Olympics to discuss with them and go to court on 15th March to see what will happen. It will be best for our lawyers to apply for a date that’s nearer than the 15th so we expedite issues,” said Doku.