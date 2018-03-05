Injury Plagued Benjamin Tetteh Climbs Off The Bench To Seal Win For Bohemians 1905

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Tetteh climbed off the bench to open his scoring account for Bohemians 1905 in their 2-0 win over Dukla Prague in the Czech top flight league over the weekend.

The Kangaroos dominated their opponents in the early minutes of the game but could not take the initiative.

But in the 27th minute, Bohemians were awarded a penalty after Rudolf Reiter was foul in the box -and Dominik Masek elected himself to slot home the opener just like he did in the last week win against Brno.

With the game looking to end in a slim victory for Bohemians, Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh replaced the goalscorer Matek in the 77th minute.

The lanky hitman wasted no time in announcing his presence in the game as he tapped home from close range in the 86th minute to seal the win for Bohemians.

The former Dreams FC forward's time at the club has been hampered by injuries but he's keen to repay the faith shown in him by Coach Antonin Vanicek.

