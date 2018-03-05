Hearts of Oak Coach Henry Wellington Elated With Performance Against Dreams FC In Pre-Season Friendly

Interim coach of Hearts of Oak Henry Wellington says his outfit has learnt so much from the pre-season friendly encounter against Dreams FC on Sunday.

The Rainbow Club engaged Dreams FC in a pre-season friendly game on Sunday just a day after playing 1-1 with second-tier side Vision FC at Amrahia, Accra.

The Phobians failed to hold on to the 15th-minute goal by Samudeen Ibrahim as former striker Eric Gawu secured a draw for the premier league returnees.

But Coach Wellington was not disappointed with the outcome of the game as he says it was a good practice for his charges ahead of the coming campaign.

Coach Henry Wellington, who has been preparing with the club following the sacking of Scottish trainer Frank Nuttal indicated the game was a good test for his side.

'It was a very hot contest and had all that I expected,' Wellington said after the game. 'Yesterday I played one game and today so I played another, comparing both games I have learnt a lot.'

'So the game was a good test for us,' he added.

