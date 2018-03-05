Former Hearts of Oak Midfielder Richard Yamoah Signs For Liberty Professionals

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Richard Yamoah has joined Liberty Professionals on a two-year deal.

According to report, the deal was concluded on transfer window deadline last Friday, 2 March 2018.

Yamoah endured a torrid stay at Hearts since moving from Sekondi Hasaacas for the 2014-15.

The 26-year-old battled injuries and was unable to recapture his form at Hasaacas where he was captain.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com