Former Hearts of Oak Midfielder Richard Yamoah Signs For Liberty Professionals
Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Richard Yamoah has joined Liberty Professionals on a two-year deal.
According to report, the deal was concluded on transfer window deadline last Friday, 2 March 2018.
Yamoah endured a torrid stay at Hearts since moving from Sekondi Hasaacas for the 2014-15.
The 26-year-old battled injuries and was unable to recapture his form at Hasaacas where he was captain.
