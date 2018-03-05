Jordan Ayew Nominated For Swansea City Award

The striker's purple patch of form has been rewarded with a place among the nominees for the Player of the Month gong.

Ghana international Jordan Ayew could win Swansea City's Player of the Month award for the second successive time after being shortlisted for February's honour.

The frontman is part of a three-man list, which also includes South Korea ace Ki Sung-Yueng and English midfielder Sam Clucas.

The nomination comes a month after Ayew was adjudged the club's best player in January.

The winner of the award will be decided by public votes.

Of six games played in February, he started three, netting once.

The lone goal came in a 2-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

In all, the Ghanaian has 29 topflight appearances, involving 26 starts and six goals, to his name this season.

Jordan Ayew joined the Swans in January last year, having had limited opportunities at Championship outfit Aston Villa.