Togolese Wonder Kid Thibault Klidje Fails To Land Ghana Premier League Deal As Transfer Window Shuts

Four top clubs in Ghana Premier League have all missed out on the signing of Togolese wonder kid Thibault Klidje as the transfer window closed on 2 March.

The talented striker who is playing in Togo top football league for Espoir FC was been reported negotiating with four top clubs in Ghana last January.

Meanwhile, Klidje was named to the Togo national U20 team a month ago and last week the "golden boy" got a call-up to Togo senior national team.

His performances and great talent have attracted the eyes of the experienced coach Claude Le Roy who is currently the head coach of the Sparrow Hawks.

Sources close to the player who is under the management of MiG Mak International Group agency confirmed that the player nearly signed a contract with a Ghanaian top club but the uncertainty of the commencement of the league collapsed the deal.

After striker Komlan Agbegniadan who had a successful spell with WAFA SC before joining ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast, Klidje could be another fantastic Togolese striker to join the Ghana Premier League in the next transfer window.

