Ashanti Region NSA Boss Hits Back At ES Setif: Baba Yara Stadium Is Not For Training

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Sports Authority Joshua Mensah has expounded on reasons behind ES Setif were not allowed to train at Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday ahead of their Wednesday's CAF Champions League clash against Aduana Stars.

The Algerian side complained bitterly after they were not granted request to train at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday after arriving in the country on Saturday.

However, expatiating on the incident, Joshua Mensah insisted that the Kumasi Stadium edifice is used for training and there was no communication from Aduana Stars to allow the North Africans to train on the pitch.

'The Baba Yara Sports Stadium is not for training purposes and the match won't be played here so I didn't see why we should allow the Algerians to train here," Mensah told Oyerepa FM.

'They also failed to adhere to protocol because I enquired from Aduana and no such arrangements had been done."

ES Setif resorted to the Opoku Ware School Park after the rejection and they are expected to continue training there on Monday before moving to Dormaa on Tuesday ahead of the much talked about the clash.

