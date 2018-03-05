modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Photo Story Of The Life Of Ebony Reigns...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Sports News

Bayern Munich Near 6th Straight Title After Win At Freiburg

BBC Sport
Bayern Munich Near 6th Straight Title After Win At Freiburg

Bayern Munich closed in on their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title with a comfortable victory over Freiburg.

Jupp Heynckes’ side are 20 points ahead of second-placed Schalke and require just eight points from their remaining nine games to clinch top spot again.

Alexander Schwolow’s own goal and Corentin Tolisso’s spectacular strike gave Bayern a 2-0 half-time lead.

Sandro Wagner and Thomas Muller netted two more in the second half for an emphatic victory.

Bayern are heavy favourites to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League following a 5-0 first-leg thrashing of Besiktas in their last-16 tie, with the return game taking place on Wednesday, 14 March.

They face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals of the German Cup next month.

body-container-line