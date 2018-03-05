Ghana Premier League Board Chairman Ashford Tettey Oku Warns People To Be Wary Of Fake Facebook Account

The Chairman of the Premier League Board Ashford Tettey Oku has warned the general public, especially those in the football industry, to be very wary of fraudsters and impostors who are using his name and image on social media.

The former Hearts of Oak board member says he has never owned a Facebook account and is currently not holding one.

But there is an account on Facebook with his name and photo, clearly portraying himself and no one else.

The fake account, with the name Ashford Tettey, is now popular on Facebook and has over 300 Ghanaian and expatriate sports journalists as friends.

Even though no one has publicly complained of the impostor using the account to perpetrate any fraudulent act, it is worrying to see someone operating an account in the name of the PLB Boss.

Speaking to GHANAsoccernet.com on the account, Ashford Tettey Oku simply said 'Sorry my brother. I am not on Facebook and have not been on it before.'

The rate at which impostors are using the images and names of top officials on Facebook to defraud people has raised concerns, calling for social media users to be very wary of who they relate with on such platforms.

An account recently posing as the President of the Ghana FA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was soliciting for funds from the general public for social responsibility works but the FIFA Council member publicly denied the account and strongly warned that no one should comply or donate to the account.

