Ataa Eddie Pappoe Handles IBO World Cruiserweight Bout In RSA

Ataa Eddie Pappoe, the renowned boxing judge left Accra for South Africa to officiate the IBO World Cruiserweight championship between Kevin Lerena and Dymtro Kucher at the Emperor's Palace.

Champion Lerena is defending his title against challenger Kucher in the 12th round cruiserweight bout.

Mr Pappoe will be at ringside together with Judge Jerome Lades and Olena Pobyylailo.

The renowned judge said he hoped to relay the experience acquired as a judge in this world title bout to other Ghanaian judges.

"I am.excited about this opportunity offered me and I would ensure that the knowledge acquired from.this world title bout would be parried on to.my Ghanaian counterpart", he stated.