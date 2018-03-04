Champion Dishes Pledge To Support Ghana Tokyo 2020 Olympic Working Team

Mr. Emmanuel Quaye Operations Manager of Champion Dishes, official meal provider has hailed the Working Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with their early preparations and planning on how the nation can win an Olympic Gold Medal.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Media Lunch of Tokyo 2020 at the Accra International Conference Centre, he said Ghana Businesses need to support the sportsmen and the organisers of sports in general.

He noted that sports is a great vehicle for advertising and marketing, and his company, Champion Dishes are very happy to be associated with the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Chef du Mission for 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“We at Champion Dishes want Ghana to produce world-class champions, and we promise to offer delicious and nutritious food to our champion athletes and officials,” he said.

He promised to deliver his services to the Committee hoping to receive the mileage and publicity.

Champion Dishes is situated at Adabraka in Accra Central. It is one of the most popular prime restaurants in the city for students, business people and corporate executives.