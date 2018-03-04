GOC President Task Corporate Ghana To Partner In The Search For Olympic Gold

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has called on companies in Ghana to support the youth to blossom through sports by empowering them with packages to become Olympic champions.

Addressing the press at the media launch of the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympic Games, he said one of the challenges of the nation is insufficient funds to cater for the athletes and officials, however, if there are early planning and preparations, some of these problems could be solved.

He thanked companies like Cocoa From Ghana, Pay Switch and others who have supported the GOC’s participation in the Olympic Games.

He hinted that Chefs Du Missions were appointed on time to programme and plan towards upcoming international Games, and the recent 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang were Ghana was represented by USA based Akwesi Frimpong gave the country much attraction and attention.

Paul Atchoe, Chef du Mission for Tokyo 2020 and Vice President of the GOC said planning for the next Olympic Games is on point as they have appointed a working committee to prepare and plan for Ghana to get a gold, which the nation is yet to win.

“The nation boasts of only four medals which are one silver won by Ike Quartey Snr. in boxing at the 1960 Games in Rome and three bronze medals by Eddie Blay Snr at Tokyo 1964, Prince Amartey at Munich in 1972 and the Black Meteors for football in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain. It’s long overdue, we have to do something better, we have to win gold in Tokyo” he told Yours Truly.

Atchoe who is also the President of the Ghana Volleyball Association (GVA) said there are sportsmen and women who can be groomed and motivated to win the gold in Tokyo as the bronze won by Eddie Blay some 56 years ago must be improved.

He urged the media to take advantage of new technologies to enhance their profession as they promote the sportsmen and women.

Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, Technical Director at the Sports Ministry who represented the Minister of Youth & Sports commended the GOC leadership for planning the preparations towards Tokyo 2020 on time and hoped Ghana would send a winsome team who are well inspired for glory.

The Japanese Ambassador who was also represented said in his speech they are set to go with the Games after the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 were launched.

He noted that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games would go beyond sports and cultures of countries would be exposed.

The General Secretary of the GOC, Richard Akpokavie thanked the guests who graced the event held in a convenient serene atmosphere at the gardens of the Accra International Conference Center.

A video recording of the launch of the mascots for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo was shown to the media and guests present.

The event was sponsored by Champion Dishes, Accra Price and MegaPixels Studios.

The strategic working committee for Tokyo 2020 includes Nii Adotey Dzata I (Vice Chairman and President of Ghana Kickboxing Association), Nana Adu Mankatta (President of Sports For All Association), Theo Wilson Edzie (President of Ghana Swimming Association), Godwill Agyeman (President of Ghana Powerlifting Association) , Nii Ayitey Africanus (Events Director), Emmanuel Quaye (Operations Manager of Champion Dishes), Sammy Heywood Okine (Sports Journalist / GOC Web Editor), Ken Adade (GOC Press Officer) and Charles Osei Asibey (Sports Broadcaster / President of Ghana Armwrestling Association / GOC Communications Director).