Striker Richmond Boakye Arrives In Nanjing To Start Jiangsu Suning Career

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has arrived in Nanjing for his new Chinese Super League career.

His agent Oliver Arthur is also expected in China latest mid-March.

The 25-year old Jiangsu Suning striker arrived from a 12-hour flight from Belgrade and is expected to be available for selection as early as next week.

He had completed a â‚¬12m yearly deal from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

