Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has arrived in Nanjing for his new Chinese Super League career. His agent Oliver Arthur is also expected in China latest mid-...
Striker Richmond Boakye Arrives In Nanjing To Start Jiangsu Suning Career
Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has arrived in Nanjing for his new Chinese Super League career.
His agent Oliver Arthur is also expected in China latest mid-March.
The 25-year old Jiangsu Suning striker arrived from a 12-hour flight from Belgrade and is expected to be available for selection as early as next week.
He had completed a â‚¬12m yearly deal from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com