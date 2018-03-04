Defender Osei Agyemang Bids Farewell To Kotoko After Completing AshantiGold Switch

Defender Richard Osei Agyemang appeared at Asante Kotoko's Adako Jachie training ground on Thursday to bid farewell to players and technical team as he heads to Ashgold after a two-year stint at the club.

The centre-back completed his transfer from Kotoko to the Obuasi-based club on transfer deadline day. In an interview with asantekotokosc.com, he was grateful for the exposure, love and support he had at Kotoko.

"I would like to say goodbye to Kotoko, the players and all the fans and thank them for the love and support they gave throughout my days here", he said. "I wanted to do it in person at the training grounds yesterday but couldn't because of time".

"I came to Kotoko with the aim of getting an exposure and had had even more than I thought I would have. I thank the supporters and the players for how well they accepted me when I joined the club two seasons ago and the love and support they gave me throughout my stay here. I wish I could stay a bit longer but God knows best".

The versatile player joined Kotoko two seasons ago from Berekum Chelsea on a three-year deal. He won the hearts of the fans with his exploits in his first season but could not attract more playing time last season.

"The players should not give up on themselves when things get difficult. They must continue to work hard for the team in good times and also in difficult times'.

To the fans, Osei Agyemang said: "They welcomed me so well into the team and fought for me in those times when it became difficult for me to get playing time".

"I wanted to meet them and tell them that I am no longer in the team and also that I didn't travel far from here; I'll be in Obuasi working for Ashgold which is also a club located on the soils of Asanteman".

"The fans should keep on supporting the club because it is theirs. Players and coaches would come and go but supporters would always remain. You can't change supporters. The players cannot do anything without their support. They must support the coach and the players to succeed".

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com